MDNG 290th and 29th MPs Guard the U.S. Capitol Complex

From left: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirk Prinsen, Spc. Thevin Newman and Sgt. Collin Porter, all military police with the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland National Guard, pose for a photo near the U.S. Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., Jan. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 11:01
|Photo ID:
|6499520
|VIRIN:
|210125-Z-OV020-1036
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.06 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
