U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Rafac, a Reconnaissance Marine with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, fires a M40A6 sniper rifle while participating in a pre-sniper qualification course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021. The course, a prerequisite to the Scout Sniper Basic Course, is designed to prepare and evaluate Marines in basic sniper fundamentals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 04:58
|Photo ID:
|6499155
|VIRIN:
|210128-M-IA005-1017
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.89 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT