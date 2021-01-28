U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jeremiah Riley-Caldwell, a scout with 3d Battalion, 3d Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fires a Mk13 Mod7 sniper rifle during a pre-sniper qualification course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021. The course, a prerequisite to the Scout Sniper Basic Course, is designed to prepare and evaluate Marines in basic sniper fundamentals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 04:58 Photo ID: 6499151 VIRIN: 210128-M-IA005-1006 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.75 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.