Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course [Image 1 of 5]

    3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Zachary Card, Bravo Company Communications Chief with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, fires a MK13 Mod 7 Sniper Rifle during a pre-sniper qualification course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021. The course, a prerequisite to the Scout Sniper Basic Course, is designed to prepare and evaluate Marines in basic sniper fundamentals. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 04:57
    Photo ID: 6499149
    VIRIN: 210128-M-IA005-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course
    3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course
    3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course
    3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course
    3d Marine Division Marines Conduct Pre-Sniper Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sniper
    recon
    marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT