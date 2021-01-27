25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daisy Rodriguez (left), a Landing Support Specialist with the 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, Combat Logistics Battalion 3 and U.S. Army Sgt. Ruben Saldana, a Heavy Motor Vehicle Operator with H Co., 1-21 Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, participate in a mock exam for sling load operations at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 27, 2020. The training is hosted by the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th ID, and utilizes units from across th 25th ID, including the Combat Aviation Brigade, (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

