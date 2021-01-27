U.S Army Sgt. Mark Harman, a brigade medic for the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, participates in a mock exam for sling load operations at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 27, 2020. The training is hosted by the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and utilizes units from across th 25th ID, including the Combat Aviation Brigade, (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 21:03 Photo ID: 6498180 VIRIN: 210127-A-RN631-399 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.14 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.