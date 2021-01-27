Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3 [Image 2 of 5]

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Cpl. Kelsey Kirby, a Small Arms and Artillery Repairer with 3rd Platoon, 536 Support Maintenance Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division participates in a mock exam for sling load operations at Area X on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on January 27, 2020. The training is hosted by the 25th DSB and utilizes units from across thE 25th ID, including the Combat Aviation Brigade, (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 21:03
    Photo ID: 6498176
    VIRIN: 210127-A-RN631-276
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade: Sling Load Ops Training Day 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Logistics Battalion 3
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    1-21 Infantry Battalion
    Combat Logistics Regiment 3
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT