U.S. Navy Airman Steven Savala, aviation ordnanceman assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, signals an EA-18G Growler during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2021. The Navy is participating in Red Flag 21-1 as a joint partner with the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6497612
|VIRIN:
|210126-F-LY743-1003
|Resolution:
|4284x2807
|Size:
|680.72 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, VAQ-132 prepare for night ops [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
