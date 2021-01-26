VAQ-132 prepares for night ops

U.S. Navy Airman Steven Savala, aviation ordnanceman assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, signals an EA-18G Growler during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2021. The Navy is participating in Red Flag 21-1 as a joint partner with the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

