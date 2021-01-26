VAQ-132 prepare for night ops

U.S. Navy Airman Steven Savala, aviation ordnanceman assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, signals an EA-18G Growler during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2021. The Growler is a derivative of the F/A-18 Hornet, the U.S. Navy’s maritime strike aircraft. Its mission is mainly electronic attack and suppression of enemy air defenses, particularly at the early stages of hostilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

