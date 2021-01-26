Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-132 prepare for night ops [Image 2 of 3]

    VAQ-132 prepare for night ops

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Airman Steven Savala, aviation ordnanceman assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 132 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, signals an EA-18G Growler during Red Flag 21-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2021. The Growler is a derivative of the F/A-18 Hornet, the U.S. Navy’s maritime strike aircraft. Its mission is mainly electronic attack and suppression of enemy air defenses, particularly at the early stages of hostilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6497611
    VIRIN: 210126-F-LY743-1002
    Resolution: 7162x4604
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

