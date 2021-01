Members of the 151st Air Refueling Wing unload a KC-135R at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021. The cargo was part of a mobilization of approxamitly 350 soldiers who returned from Washington, D.C. after augmenting local law enforcement and civil authorities in the nation's capitol throughout the inauguration week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 19:08 Photo ID: 6497580 VIRIN: 210127-Z-KV728-0484 Resolution: 3500x2500 Size: 2.28 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration [Image 40 of 40], by MSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.