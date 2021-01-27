Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration [Image 31 of 40]

    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Winn 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 151st Air Refueling Wing unload a KC-135R at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021. The cargo was part of a mobilization of approxamitly 350 soldiers who returned from Washington, D.C. after augmenting local law enforcement and civil authorities in the nation's capitol throughout the inauguration week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 19:08
    Photo ID: 6497580
    VIRIN: 210127-Z-KV728-0484
    Resolution: 3500x2500
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration [Image 40 of 40], by MSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration
    Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    Utah National Guard
    151 ARW
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT