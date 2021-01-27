Soldiers assigned to the Utah National Guard receive COVID-19 tests as they arrive at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021. The Soldiers, returning from Washington, D.C., augmented local law enforcement and civil authorities in the nation's capitol throughout the inauguration week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 19:08 Photo ID: 6497574 VIRIN: 210127-Z-KV728-0382 Resolution: 3500x2500 Size: 2.4 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration [Image 40 of 40], by MSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.