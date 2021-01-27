Soldiers assigned to the Utah National Guard receive COVID-19 tests as they arrive at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021. The Soldiers, returning from Washington, D.C., augmented local law enforcement and civil authorities in the nation's capitol throughout the inauguration week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 19:08
|Photo ID:
|6497581
|VIRIN:
|210127-Z-KV728-0424
|Resolution:
|3500x2500
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Utah National Guard Soldiers arrive back in Utah after presidential inauguration [Image 40 of 40], by MSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT