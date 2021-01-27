Alabama Guard awards first JEEP Check

Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Alabama National Guard adjutant general, speaks about the new Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program (JEEP), which provides a monetary incentive of $500 to Soldiers, Airmen, and retirees who can provide a lead to recruiters that results in enlistment into the Alabama National Guard. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama National Guard established the Alabama National Guard's new Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program incentivizes our best recruiting assistants, who are our current and retired Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, for enlisting the high-quality individuals we need to maintain a quality force. (Army National Guard Photo by Army Sgt. William Frye).

