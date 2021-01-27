Alabama Guard awards first JEEP Check

Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Alabama National Guard adjutant general, and Col. Johnny Bass, Alabama National Guard chief of staff, award Staff Sgt. James Lee, a retired Alabama guardsman, a $500 check for providing a lead to recruiters that resulted in enlistment into the Alabama National Guard at Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama on Jan. 27, 2021.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama National Guard established the Alabama National Guard's new Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program incentivizes our best recruiting assistants, who are our current and retired Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, for enlisting the high-quality individuals we need to maintain a quality force. (Army National Guard Photo by Army Sgt. William Frye).

