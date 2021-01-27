Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Guard awards first JEEP Check [Image 1 of 4]

    Alabama Guard awards first JEEP Check

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, Alabama National Guard adjutant general, and Col. Johnny Bass, Alabama National Guard chief of staff, award Staff Sgt. James Lee, a retired Alabama guardsman, a $500 check for providing a lead to recruiters that resulted in enlistment into the Alabama National Guard at Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery, Alabama on Jan. 27, 2021.
    Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama National Guard established the Alabama National Guard's new Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program incentivizes our best recruiting assistants, who are our current and retired Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, for enlisting the high-quality individuals we need to maintain a quality force. (Army National Guard Photo by Army Sgt. William Frye).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Guard awards first JEEP Check [Image 4 of 4], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JEEP
    Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program

