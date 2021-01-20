U.S. Soldiers with the New York National Guard provides security support in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 13:38
|Photo ID:
|6496672
|VIRIN:
|210120-Z-JN745-1230
|Resolution:
|6402x4268
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New York National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY National Guard Soldiers Greet Inauguration Day With Relief.
LEAVE A COMMENT