    New York National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C. [Image 2 of 4]

    New York National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the New York National Guard provides security support in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NY National Guard Soldiers Greet Inauguration Day With Relief.

    New York
    New York National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59
    59th Presidential Inaugration

