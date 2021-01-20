New York National Guard Provides Security in Washington D.C.

A U.S. Soldier with the New York National Guard provides security support in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

