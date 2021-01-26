Rct. Ronald Regalado Rodriguez with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, responds to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 26, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Rct. Regalado Rodriguez is from Las Vegas, Nevada, he was recruited out of RS Salt Lake City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 13:09
|Photo ID:
|6496620
|VIRIN:
|210126-M-OQ594-1016
|Resolution:
|5434x3623
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
