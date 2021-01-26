Charlie Company Receiving

Rct. Biego Lara with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are welcomed to receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 26, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Lara is from Munvelein, Illinois, he was recruited out of RS Chicago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021