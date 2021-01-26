Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Charlie Company Receiving [Image 2 of 8]

    Charlie Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Biego Lara with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are welcomed to receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 26, 2021. Recruits received haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Rct. Lara is from Munvelein, Illinois, he was recruited out of RS Chicago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 13:09
    Photo ID: 6496616
    VIRIN: 210126-M-OQ594-1020
    Resolution: 5932x3955
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving
    Charlie Company Receiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT