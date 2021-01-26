Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, respond to orders during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 26, 2021. At this point, recruits are informed of the articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 13:09
|Photo ID:
|6496618
|VIRIN:
|210126-M-OQ594-1005
|Resolution:
|6083x4055
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Charlie Company Receiving [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
