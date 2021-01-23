Panamanian service members demonstrate resting in a shelter for survival training during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 23, 2021. These training opportunities allow JTF-Bravo to better face shared challenges and place greater emphasis on achieving measurable outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

