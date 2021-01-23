Joint Task Force-Bravo, Panamanian, and 7th Special Forces Group service members pose for a photo before survival training during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 23, 2021. This exercise is one example of JTF-Bravo’s efforts to continuously improve our knowledge, processes and procedures to be ready for the challenges of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
