Joint Task Force-Bravo service member ties branches with rope to build a shelter for survival training during Exercise Mercury at Panama, Jan. 23, 2021. JTF-Bravo is committed to ensuring safe and effective training that validates our ability to work with our Panamanian partners to respond to contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

