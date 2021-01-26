The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Proliferation Prevention Program delivered six troop carriers, two 6000 liter fuel trucks, and seven Suzuki off-road vehicles to the Georgia Border Police to increase mobility to the remote border sectors. The equipment will enhance personnel access and enable fuel re-supply to remote border sectors in all weather conditions throughout the entire year. This expanded mobility capability will improve staff posture, promote a permanent presence at remote border locations, uninterrupted operations, with the goal to increase the capability of the Georgian Border Police to intercept illegal border crossings.
DTRA donates vehicles to Georgian Border Police
