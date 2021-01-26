Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DTRA Donates Vehicles to Georgian Border Police [Image 3 of 3]

    DTRA Donates Vehicles to Georgian Border Police

    GEORGIA

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Proliferation Prevention Program delivered six troop carriers, two 6000 liter fuel trucks, and seven Suzuki off-road vehicles to the Georgia Border Police to increase mobility to the remote border sectors. The equipment will enhance personnel access and enable fuel re-supply to remote border sectors in all weather conditions throughout the entire year. This expanded mobility capability will improve staff posture, promote a permanent presence at remote border locations, uninterrupted operations, with the goal to increase the capability of the Georgian Border Police to intercept illegal border crossings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 11:23
    Photo ID: 6496539
    VIRIN: 210126-D-HT311-506
    Resolution: 2560x1920
    Size: 690.03 KB
    Location: GE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA Donates Vehicles to Georgian Border Police [Image 3 of 3], by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DTRA Donates Vehicles to Georgian Border Police
    DTRA Donates Vehicles to Georgian Border Police
    DTRA Donates Vehicles to Georgian Border Police

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DTRA donates vehicles to Georgian Border Police

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DTRA
    cwmd
    CTR30
    proliferation prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT