DTRA donates vehicles to Georgian Border Police

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Proliferation Prevention Program delivered six troop carriers, two 6000 liter fuel trucks, and seven Suzuki off-road vehicles to the Georgia Border Police to increase mobility to the remote border sectors. The equipment will enhance personnel access and enable fuel re-supply to remote border sectors in all weather conditions throughout the entire year. This expanded mobility capability will improve staff posture, promote a permanent presence at remote border locations, uninterrupted operations, with the goal to increase the capability of the Georgian Border Police to intercept illegal border crossings.