    Lt. Col. Lawson assumes command of 910th OG [Image 4 of 6]

    Lt. Col. Lawson assumes command of 910th OG

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Photo by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Scott Lawson, the incoming 910th Operations Group commander, stands before his family and colleagues as his assumption of 910th Operations Group command ceremony begins, Dec. 6, 2020, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Lawson replaced the interim commander, Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

