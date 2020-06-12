Lt. Col. Scott Lawson, the incoming 910th Operations Group commander, stands before his family and colleagues as his assumption of 910th Operations Group command ceremony begins, Dec. 6, 2020, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Lawson replaced the interim commander, Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Noah J. Tancer)
This work, Lt. Col. Lawson assumes command of 910th OG [Image 6 of 6], by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Col. Lawson assumes command of 910th OG
