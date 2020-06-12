Col. Joe Janik, the 910th Airlift Wing commander, poses with the 910th Operations Group guidon before planting it into a flag stand for Lt. Col. Scott Lawson, the incoming 910th OG commander, to receive during an assumption of command, Dec. 6, 2020, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Lawson replaced the interim commander, Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Noah J. Tancer)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2021 10:07
|Photo ID:
|6496461
|VIRIN:
|201206-F-WH833-1038
|Resolution:
|3036x4554
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Lawson assumes command of 910th OG [Image 6 of 6], by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Col. Lawson assumes command of 910th OG
LEAVE A COMMENT