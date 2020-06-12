Lt. Col. Lawson assumes command of 910th OG

Col. Joe Janik, the 910th Airlift Wing commander, poses with the 910th Operations Group guidon before planting it into a flag stand for Lt. Col. Scott Lawson, the incoming 910th OG commander, to receive during an assumption of command, Dec. 6, 2020, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Lawson replaced the interim commander, Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Noah J. Tancer)

