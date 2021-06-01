Lt. Col. Lawson assumes command of 910th OG

Photo By Eric White | Col. Joe Janik, the commander of the 910th Airlift Wing, gives a speech at Lt. Col....... read more read more Photo By Eric White | Col. Joe Janik, the commander of the 910th Airlift Wing, gives a speech at Lt. Col. Scott Lawson’s assumption of 910th Operations Group command ceremony, Dec. 6, 2020, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Lawson replaced the interim commander, Lt. Col. Jeff Shaffer. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Noah J. Tancer) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Scott Lawson assumed command of the 910th Operations Group during an assumption of command ceremony held in Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s community activity center, Dec. 6, 2020.



Officiated by Col. Joe Janik, commander of the 910th Airlift Wing, the 910th OG guidon (unit flag) was transferred to Lawson, symbolizing his assumption of command.



“I got to work with Scott several years ago down at Little Rock,” said Janik. “Air Force Reserve said, ‘Hey, we need an Air Force Reserve part at Little Rock Air Force Base.’ We got the opportunity to work together and stand up a brand new unit down there. Scott stayed at Little Rock and further developed that unit and relationships with the active-duty component… and now it’s the 913th Airlift Group. Scott was part of the 327th Airlift Squadron, and I was blessed to be the first commander down there. I had a whole team of folks… and Scott was one of my racehorses. He was my go-to to make sure we were successful.



Addressing Lawson directly, Janik said, “I look forward to working with you in a new compacity.”



The assumption of command is a military tradition deeply rooted in history, dating back to the time of Roman legions. At that time, militaries developed flags unique to the organization with specialized colors and emblems. When soldiers followed their leader into battle, they kept sight of the flag. If the banner still waved after the conflict, it was a sign that their side did not taste defeat on the field of battle.



Modern assumption of command ceremonies honor this history and tradition with a ceremonial passing of the guidon to the new commander, who, traditionally in front of his Airmen and fellow commanders, says, “Sir/ma'am, I assume command."



“I’m smiling pretty big under this mask,” said Lawson. “I’m incredibly excited to be joining an incredible team even in the new and challenging times we are in. The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly full of obstacles, but what I’ve seen so far is the 910th Operations Group has been leading the way and persevering through innovative solutions. Since my arrival in early November, I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of great folks and a lot of great people within the OSS (operations support squadron) and the airlift squadron and across the wing. I’ve been incredibly impressed with how the operations group executes their mission and does it with such apparent ease and professionalism.”



The 910th OG provides aircraft, aircrews, support personnel, equipment and supplies for combat forces within an area of responsibility as directed and also conducts aerial spray missions in response to Department of Defense taskings. Unit elements include command and aircrew operations support.



“As I get ready to lead the operations group, I know I have a tremendous family around me,” said Lawson. “And this family that I have works hard, drives toward mission accomplishment and blows me away with every new thing I learn about the operations that they conduct. Together in the 910th Operations Group, we’re going to build new leaders for the next generation. In order to do that, we’re going to provide them with great tools for future emerging environments. I can’t say how excited I am for the future of the 910th Operations Group but I charge each and every one of you, my 910th OG family, to be Combat ready NOW… for tomorrow’s fight!”



The ceremony abided by all of the DoD and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.