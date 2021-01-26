CFAS Initiates COVID-19 Vaccinations

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 26, 2021) – Lt. James Bethea, security officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security department, receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Yasmine Aguilera, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo onboard CFAS Jan. 26, 2021. Administration of the vaccine is priority based and will occur in phases starting with healthcare and emergency service personnel (Phase 1a) and ending with healthy members of the base population (Phase 3). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

