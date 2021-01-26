Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Initiates COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 3 of 8]

    CFAS Initiates COVID-19 Vaccinations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 26, 2021) – Hospitalman Heather Bates, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, prepares Moderna COVID-19 vaccines onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Jan. 26, 2021. Administration of the vaccine is priority based and will occur in phases starting with healthcare and emergency service personnel (Phase 1a) and ending with healthy members of the base population (Phase 3). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, CFAS Initiates COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

