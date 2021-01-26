CFAS Initiates COVID-19 Vaccinations

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 26, 2021) – Sasebo emergency services personnel, check in to receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Jan. 26, 2021. Administration of the vaccine is priority based and will occur in phases starting with healthcare and emergency service personnel (Phase 1a) and ending with healthy members of the base population (Phase 3). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

