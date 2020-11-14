25th Infantry Division Leader Breveted

Col. Joshua Gaspard, G3 operations officer, 25th Infantry Division, standing next his wife and children after getting promoted to coronel gives a speech to thank everyone who showed up to his promotion on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 13 2020. Gaspard is one of the first officers in the U.S. Army to get a brevet promotion in over 100 years. When asked about how it feels to be promoted to a colonel, Gaspard jokingly states “I don’t feel like a colonel because colonels are old, and I’m not old.”

