Col. Joshua Gaspard, G3 operations officer, 25th Infantry Division, standing next his wife and children after getting promoted to coronel gives a speech to thank everyone who showed up to his promotion on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 13 2020. Gaspard is one of the first officers in the U.S. Army to get a brevet promotion in over 100 years. When asked about how it feels to be promoted to a colonel, Gaspard jokingly states “I don’t feel like a colonel because colonels are old, and I’m not old.”
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 20:51
|Photo ID:
|6496178
|VIRIN:
|201114-A-JY808-204
|Resolution:
|6145x4480
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Leader Breveted [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT