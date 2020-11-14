Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Leader Breveted [Image 3 of 3]

    25th Infantry Division Leader Breveted

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Carlie Lopez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Col. Joshua Gaspard, G3 operations officer, 25th Infantry Division, standing next his wife and children after getting promoted to coronel gives a speech to thank everyone who showed up to his promotion on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 13 2020. Gaspard is one of the first officers in the U.S. Army to get a brevet promotion in over 100 years. When asked about how it feels to be promoted to a colonel, Gaspard jokingly states “I don’t feel like a colonel because colonels are old, and I’m not old.”

