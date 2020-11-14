25th Infantry Division Leader Breveted

Col. Joshua Gaspard, left, G3 operations officer, 25th Infantry Division, poses with Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, commanding general, 25th Inf. Div. and U.S. Army Hawaii, after receiving his promotion to colonel on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, in Nov. 13, 2020. Gaspard is one of the first officers in the U.S. Army to get a brevet promotion in over 100 years. "General Jarrard gets a huge say in my career progression, but really, the next step for me will be the Senior Service College, I got a chance to be on the list for that so I can hold the L3 position for another year," said Gaspard.

