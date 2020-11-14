Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Leader Breveted [Image 1 of 3]

    25th Infantry Division Leader Breveted

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Carlie Lopez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Andrea Gaspard, wife of Col. Joshua Gaspard, G3 operations officer, 25th Infantry Division, removes the rank of lieutenant colonel from her husband’s chest during his promotion ceremony, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2020. Gaspard, promoted to colonel, is one of the first officers in the U.S. Army to get a brevet promotion in over 100 years. "I think when you look at it, from all the lenses, I have had phenomenal bosses and leadership throughout the years, and I can say without a doubt I have never been in a bad unit,” said Gaspard. “I have no bad stories. What I will tell you is really, my wife Andrea, she's a mother of four, graduated from West Point, she went back to school and got her nursing degree, nurse practitioners degree, and her doctorate in nursing practice. To see what she does and always putting our children first, it's all pretty inspiring."

