Andrea Gaspard, wife of Col. Joshua Gaspard, G3 operations officer, 25th Infantry Division, removes the rank of lieutenant colonel from her husband’s chest during his promotion ceremony, on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 13, 2020. Gaspard, promoted to colonel, is one of the first officers in the U.S. Army to get a brevet promotion in over 100 years. "I think when you look at it, from all the lenses, I have had phenomenal bosses and leadership throughout the years, and I can say without a doubt I have never been in a bad unit,” said Gaspard. “I have no bad stories. What I will tell you is really, my wife Andrea, she's a mother of four, graduated from West Point, she went back to school and got her nursing degree, nurse practitioners degree, and her doctorate in nursing practice. To see what she does and always putting our children first, it's all pretty inspiring."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2020 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 20:50 Photo ID: 6496166 VIRIN: 201114-A-JY808-829 Resolution: 5736x4045 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th Infantry Division Leader Breveted [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.