U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Basketball vs University of Wyoming Jan 2021

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Nikc Jackson follows through with a shot over the University of Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado during a game at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Jan. 16, 2021. Air Force defeated Wyoming 72-69. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

Date Taken: 01.16.2021
Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US