U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Basketball vs University of Wyoming Jan 2021

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Chris Joyce defends against the University of Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado during a game at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Jan. 16, 2021. Air Force defeated Wyoming 72-69. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|01.16.2021
|01.26.2021 18:58
|6496143
|210116-F-XS730-1013
|2924x1946
|1018.22 KB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|1
|1
