    U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Basketball vs University of Wyoming Jan 2021 [Image 29 of 34]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Basketball vs University of Wyoming Jan 2021

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Glen McClintock drives past the University of Wyoming's Hunter Thompson during a game at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Jan. 16, 2021. Air Force defeated Wyoming 72-69. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 18:58
    Photo ID: 6496139
    VIRIN: 210116-F-XS730-1008
    Resolution: 4150x2762
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Men's Basketball vs University of Wyoming Jan 2021 [Image 34 of 34], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    USAFA
    mens basketball

