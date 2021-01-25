Coast Guard assists 2 fishermen near Cay Sal, Bahamas

Two Bahamian man aboard a 21-foot fishing skiff next to a Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s small boat crew, Jan. 25, 2021, near Cay Sal, Bahamas. Coast Guard rescue crews assisted the two fishermen after being separated from their Bahamian fishing vessel, Red Girl, approximately 25 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

