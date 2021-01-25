Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists 2 fishermen near Cay Sal, Bahamas

    BAHAMAS

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Two Bahamian man aboard a 21-foot fishing skiff next to a Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s small boat crew, Jan. 25, 2021, near Cay Sal, Bahamas. Coast Guard rescue crews assisted the two fishermen after being separated from their Bahamian fishing vessel, Red Girl, approximately 25 miles west of Cay Sal, Bahamas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists 2 fishermen near Cay Sal, Bahamas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    Sector Key West
    Coast Guard Cutter Shrike
    District 7

