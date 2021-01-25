Coast Guard assists 2 fishermen near Cay Sal, Bahamas

Two Bahamian man aboard a 21-foot fishing skiff in front of Coast Guard Cutter Shrike, Jan. 25, 2021, near Cay Sal, Bahamas. The two Bahamian man aboard the skiff radioed on VHF channel 16 to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders they had been separated from their fishing vessel, Red Girl. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

