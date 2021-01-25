Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists 2 fishermen near Cay Sal, Bahamas [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard assists 2 fishermen near Cay Sal, Bahamas

    BAHAMAS

    01.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Two Bahamian man aboard a 21-foot fishing skiff in front of Coast Guard Cutter Shrike, Jan. 25, 2021, near Cay Sal, Bahamas. The two Bahamian man aboard the skiff radioed on VHF channel 16 to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders they had been separated from their fishing vessel, Red Girl. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 18:40
    Photo ID: 6496086
    VIRIN: 210125-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 640x296
    Size: 124.49 KB
    Location: BS
    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Sector Key West
    District 7
    Coast Guard Cutter Skrike

