Two Bahamian man aboard a 21-foot fishing skiff in front of Coast Guard Cutter Shrike, Jan. 25, 2021, near Cay Sal, Bahamas. The two Bahamian man aboard the skiff radioed on VHF channel 16 to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders they had been separated from their fishing vessel, Red Girl. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 18:40
|Photo ID:
|6496086
|VIRIN:
|210125-G-G0107-1000
|Resolution:
|640x296
|Size:
|124.49 KB
|Location:
|BS
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard assists 2 fishermen near Cay Sal, Bahamas [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
