Coast Guard assists 2 fishermen near Cay Sal, Bahamas

Bahamian fishing vessel, Red Girl, underway, Jan. 25,2021, near Cay Sal, Bahamas. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike's crew utilized radar and VHF radios to help locate and escort the disoriented finishing skiff, with the two fishermen, safely back to the Red Girl. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021