U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, Mansfield, Ohio and a Philippine Air Force (PAF) service member stand for a group photo displaying the Philippines Flag on their shoulder, in front of a PAF C-130 Hercules to signify the robust relationship between the PAF and Pacific Air Forces, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2021. The C-130 is the first of two aircraft that the U.S. Air Force will deliver to the PAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:28 Photo ID: 6495974 VIRIN: 210115-F-XU955-0111 Resolution: 6728x4806 Size: 1.65 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.