    Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii [Image 8 of 8]

    Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, Mansfield, Ohio and a Philippine Air Force (PAF) service member stand for a group photo displaying the Philippines Flag on their shoulder, in front of a PAF C-130 Hercules to signify the robust relationship between the PAF and Pacific Air Forces, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2021. The C-130 is the first of two aircraft that the U.S. Air Force will deliver to the PAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:28
    Photo ID: 6495974
    VIRIN: 210115-F-XU955-0111
    Resolution: 6728x4806
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Delivery
    C-130
    PAF
    Philippine Air Force

