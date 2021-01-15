U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, Mansfield, Ohio and a Philippine Air Force (PAF) service member stand for a group photo displaying the Philippines Flag on their shoulder, in front of a PAF C-130 Hercules to signify the robust relationship between the PAF and Pacific Air Forces, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2021. The C-130 is the first of two aircraft that the U.S. Air Force will deliver to the PAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 16:28
|Photo ID:
|6495974
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-XU955-0111
|Resolution:
|6728x4806
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT