    Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii [Image 6 of 8]

    Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130 Hercules sits on the tarmac at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2021. The C-130 is the first of two aircraft that the U.S. Air Force will deliver to the PAF. The delivery signifies the close alignment of PAF-Pacific Air Forces relations and illustrates PACAF’s commitment to the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty of 1951. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

    Delivery
    C-130
    PAF
    Philippine Air Force

