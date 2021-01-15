Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii [Image 7 of 8]

    Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces and the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, Mansfield, Ohio, stand for a group photo with a Philippine Air Force (PAF) service member, in front of a PAF C-130 Hercules, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2021. The C-130 is the first of two aircraft that the U.S. Air Force will deliver to the PAF. The delivery signifies the close alignment of PAF-Pacific Air Forces relations and illustrates PACAF’s commitment to the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty of 1951. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 16:28
    Photo ID: 6495973
    VIRIN: 210115-F-XU955-0090
    Resolution: 6762x4830
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Delivery
    C-130
    PAF
    Philippine Air Force

