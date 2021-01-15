Philippine Air Force C-130 arrives in Hawaii

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Headquarters, Pacific Air Forces and the 179th Airlift Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, Mansfield, Ohio, stand for a group photo with a Philippine Air Force (PAF) service member, in front of a PAF C-130 Hercules, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2021. The C-130 is the first of two aircraft that the U.S. Air Force will deliver to the PAF. The delivery signifies the close alignment of PAF-Pacific Air Forces relations and illustrates PACAF’s commitment to the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty of 1951. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn)

