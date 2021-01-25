Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    647th Regional Support Group Assumes Authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade [Image 4 of 5]

    647th Regional Support Group Assumes Authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro 

    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    Col. David Foster, outgoing commander of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, addresses the audience during a socially distanced transfer of authority ceremony, Jan. 25, 2021, at Sage Hall, Fort Bliss, Texas. The 647th Regional Support Group assumed authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brandon D. Fambro)

    DPTMS
    647th Regional Support Group
    647th RSG
    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade (FBMB)
    648th Regional Support Group
    648th RSG

