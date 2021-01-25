Col. Stuart James, Fort Bliss garrison commander, served as presiding officer during a socially distanced transfer of authority ceremony, Jan. 25, 2021, at Sage Hall, Fort Bliss, Texas. The 648th Regional Support Group transferred authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade to the 647th Regional Support Group. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brandon D. Fambro)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 16:45
|Photo ID:
|6495968
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-GJ246-612
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 647th Regional Support Group Assumes Authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Brandon Fambro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
647th Regional Support Group Assumes Authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade
