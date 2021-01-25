647th Regional Support Group Assumes Authority of the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

Col. Duane Burk, 647th Regional Support Group commander, and Command Sgt. Thomas Brehmer, 647th Regional Support Group command sergeant major, uncase the brigade colors during a socially distanced transfer of authority ceremony at Sage Hall, Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021. The 647th Regional Support Group assumed the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade mission from the 648th Regional Support Group. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brandon D. Fambro)

