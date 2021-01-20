U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Emerson, 493rd Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, assists with pre-flight maintenance at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing is dedicated to developing a force of multi-capable Airmen to drive the mission more effectively through the integration of Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 11:15 Photo ID: 6495583 VIRIN: 210120-F-PW483-0241 Resolution: 5532x3876 Size: 16.32 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.