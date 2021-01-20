Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop [Image 5 of 9]

    Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Emerson, 493rd Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, assists with pre-flight maintenance at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing is dedicated to developing a force of multi-capable Airmen to drive the mission more effectively through the integration of Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 11:15
    Photo ID: 6495583
    VIRIN: 210120-F-PW483-0241
    Resolution: 5532x3876
    Size: 16.32 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Agile Combat Employment: can&rsquo;t stop, won&rsquo;t stop

