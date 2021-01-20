Agile Combat Employment: can’t stop, won’t stop

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Emerson, 493rd Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle pilot, assists with pre-flight maintenance at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 21, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing is dedicated to developing a force of multi-capable Airmen to drive the mission more effectively through the integration of Agile Combat Employment concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|01.20.2021
|01.26.2021 11:15
|6495583
|210120-F-PW483-0241
|5532x3876
|16.32 MB
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|0
|1
